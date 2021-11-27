Get $250 off AmpliTube 5 MAX and arm yourself with every guitar tone you'll ever need with this bonkers deal

The Black Friday guitar deals may be coming to an end – bring on Cyber Weekend! – but, praise be, one of our favorite offers is still live.

Guitar Center is still offering an astonishing deal on IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 MAX, giving you $250 off the most comprehensive guitar plugin suite known to humankind.

Save a huge 42% off IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 MAX. Included are 107 stomps, 107 amplifiers, 101 cabinets, 31 speakers, 44 rack FX, 18 microphones and 8 rooms – more than enough for most guitarists or home producers. Save $250 this Black Friday.

For just $349 – almost half the original asking price of $599 – you can equip your recording rig with just about any guitar tone you can imagine.

AmpliTube 5 MAX is crammed with approximations of classic amps and effects, and even features officially licensed models from Fender, Mesa/Boogie and Orange, and a host of guitar heroes, including Slash, Brian May and Joe Satriani.

Just dig into these stats: picking up this plugin gets you – deep breath – 107 stomps, 107 amplifiers, 101 cabinets, 31 speakers, 44 rack FX, 18 microphones and 8 rooms.

At this price, the MAX edition of AmpliTube 5 is a mere $50 over the regular version, and adds gear models from the following standalone collections:

Fender Collection 1 & 2

AmpliTube SVX 1 & 2

AmpliTube Orange

AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie

AmpliTube Slash

AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix

AmpliTube Brian May

Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection

AmpliTube Joe Satriani

Fulltone Collection

AmpliTube Leslie

Add in IK’s clever Cab Room – which boasts a bananas 143,000 impulse response possibilities – an onboard eight-track recorder, comprehensive signal routing, and the ability to add in your own IRs, and you have a one-stop shop for every guitar recording eventuality you can possibly imagine.

Head over to Guitar Center right this very second to secure yourself this supreme deal before the price goes back up.

Of course, if you don't quite have the capital to fork out for the MAX edition, IK Multimedia has also slashed the price of AmpliTube SE down from $149.99 to $39.99 – with 80 iconic gear models, it's the ideal entry point to guitar plugins for cash-strapped players.