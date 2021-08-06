IK Multimedia’s massive software deal could land you 25 plugins for the price of 1 - including AmpliTube 5!

When you think about just how far music technology has come in the past 25 years - with giant leaps forward in amp modeling, digital effects processing, and life-like virtual instruments - it’s hard not to credit some of these innovations to IK Multimedia. Deeply devoted to recreating electronic circuits using DSP algorithms, IK Multimedia has pushed the envelope over its 25-year stint as a world leader in digital studio software. To celebrate this massive milestone, IK Multimedia is offering you the chance to bag up to 25 products for the price of 1!

Not only will you be able to pick up a collection of AmpliTube software - arguably the most popular guitar amp modeling plugin around - but you will also be able to grab a bunch of top-quality virtual instruments and studio effects to help your next mix pop. There really hasn’t been a better time to stock up on first-class plugins.

IK 25th Anniversary Group Buy: Up to 25 for the price of 1

Grab yourself up to 25 products for the price of 1 with the IK Multimedia 25th anniversary group buy offer. Bag yourself everything from Amplitude 5 and SampleTank 4, to Syntronik, MODO DRUM, T-RackS 5 and many more.

Now, this is a group buy deal, meaning the more people who take part, the more free plugins you’ll receive. The group counter - featured on the IK website - is split into milestones. At 2,000 participants, you’ll receive 2 free products, at 3,000 it’s 3, and so on until 25,000.

To be in with a chance of getting your 25 plugins, all you need to do is simply purchase and register any of the qualifying products from the online store, IK authorized dealer, or Custom Shop. You’ll then receive your first free plugin. It’s worth noting that the free products must be of equal or lesser value of the purchased item and chosen from the qualifying products list.

Then all that is left to do is to sit back and wait for more people to join the party. The more people that participate, the more free stuff you’ll get. So, you’ll want to share this offer with as many people as you can think of - your friends, mother, grandmother, and pretty much anyone else you think might be interested in a boatload of free plugins. The quicker IK reaches its goal of 25,000, the faster you get your 25 plugins.

You have 26 days to get involved, and you must register your free programs by October 31. Not sure where to start? Well, here is what we would go for.

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 Amp Modeling: €299.99

Giving you access to 183 iconic gear models, AmpliTube is one of the most powerful tools out there for guitar players looking for the ultimate tone from their laptop. This fantastic plugin is easy to use and quick to set up, so you'll be rocking in no time.

AmpliTube Slash Signature Amp Model: €99.99

Many guitar players dream of playing through the legendary rig of Guns N' Roses icon, Slash. Well, now you can! IK's AmpliTube Slash allows you to play through the modified Marshalls made famous by the top hat wearing megastar, as well as a range of signature pedals.