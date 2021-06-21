Is this $160 discount on a Player Stratocaster the best Fender deal you’re going to see this Prime Day?

The Fender Stratocaster is widely thought of as the most versatile guitar of all time. From spanky clean tones to expressive blues leads, tight overdriven rhythm to full-on psychedelic fuzz tones - the Strat can do it all. Throw a humbucker in the mix, and the sonic potential is launched into the stratosphere. So if you fancy adding one of these iconic guitars to your collection, you can do so with a hefty discount of $160 off at Guitar Center right now.

On offer is the Fender Player HSS Strat in this rather unique green burst finish. The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed the fetching flame maple veneer that sits atop this beautiful instrument - not something you see every day. It may be commonplace on a Gibson Les Paul, sure, but Fender usually prefers a more understated look. This is unapologetically a modern Strat, designed to keep up with the demands of a modern player.

It may be a modern interpretation of the iconic Fender guitar, but some things are just too good to change - such as a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with comfortable C profile, and 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles. The Player Series humbucker adds some much-needed power to the bridge position, allowing you to easily achieve those high-gain metal tones, as well as those delicate clean sounds. So if you’re in the market for a new Strat, this might be the best deal you're going to find this Prime Day.

