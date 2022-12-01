Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar

Featuring a deep C-cut inner lower horn for maximum upper-fret access and a pair of EMG humbuckers, the Death Angel guitarist's signature model is built for maximum speed and power

Jackson has launched a new electric guitar, an eye-catching signature model for Death Angel's Rob Cavestany.

First announced back in September, the new signature guitar was envisaged as a combination of sorts of the Gibson SG and Randy Rhoads' signature Jacksons, and is a made-for-the-masses version of Cavestany's previous signature Jackson Custom Shop model. 

You can see the thrash guitar hero take the guitar for a spin below.

For starters, the guitar sports a Nyatoh body with a deep C-cut inner lower horn for maximum upper-fret access and a graphite-reinforced maple neck with a scarf joint, as well as a 12”-16” compound radius, 25.5" rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays.

In terms of hardware, it boasts a black-finished Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo system, Jackson die-cast tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

Sounds on the six-string come by way of an EMG 81 humbucker at the bridge and an EMG HA pickup at the neck, tweakable via an ultra-minimalist control set comprising a single master volume knob and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

“I’ve always loved the look of pointy guitars," Cavestany said in a press release. "Two of my favorites, Eddie Van Halen and Akira Takasaki, played Starbody shapes, but the high frets were hard to access. 

"I used the devil horn shape of guitars that Angus Young and Tony Iommi played to replace the extended wing of the Starbody, then I used the curve at the bottom of a Randy Rhoads guitar which looked like a shark's fin. It’s comfy to play sitting down, meanwhile you can get into all kinds of positions with it when rocking live!”

The Jackson Rob Cavestany signature Pro Series guitar is available now – in a Satin Black finish – for $1,199.

For more info on the guitar, visit Jackson (opens in new tab).

