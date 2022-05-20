Jaden Smith plays a psychedelic Fender Strat and rainbow-colored Orange amp rig in new performance video of Your Voice

After his sister Willow received her own signature guitar last year – an out-of-this-world Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent model custom-painted by Covet leader Yvette Young – Jaden Smith, driven perhaps by sibling envy, debuted an equally eye-popping new electric guitar upon the release of his 2021 outing, CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition.

The guitar – an illusory black-and white Fender Stratocaster similar in vibe to Kramer's “Illusionist” The 84 model – first made an appearance on artwork for the album back in August.

But in a new performance video of one of the record's tracks, Your Voice, Smith offers the first glimpse of the psychedelic six-string in action, serving up a series of tranquil clean chords under his smooth and sultry vocal lines.

And the guitar's not the only piece of instrumental eye-candy, either; Smith runs it through a striking rainbow-finished Orange Crush Pro 120 guitar amp and a pair of color-matched cabs.

It's unclear at this stage whether either the black-and-white Strat or rainbow-finished Orange Crush Pro 120 will receive a Jaden Smith-branded production run, but as Machine Gun Kelly – who also has hip-hop roots – received his own signature Schecter last year, and due to Smith's immense popularity, we'd say it's not out of the question.

It should be noted, though, that Smith – unlike MGK – shows no signs yet of foraying into more guitar-centric music, but with the close influence of his sister Willow – and her 2021 pop-punk outing lately I feel EVERYTHING – could he be swayed? Only time will tell…