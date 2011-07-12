Jane's Addiction Announce Release Date For 'The Great Escape Artist'

Jane's Addiction have announced that their forthcoming new studio album, The Great Escape Artist, will be released on September 27. The album will be the group's first batch of new material since 2003's Strays.

On the album title, Jane's singer Perry Farrell said: "I love being able to escape my past, even though my past was great. I just love the future even more.

On the album itself, Farrell added: "It's a strange mixture of that post-punk goth darkness that Jane's had, with what's going on today with groups like Muse and Radiohead. As much as I want to appease fans and make old Jane's fans love me, I just can’t help myself from moving forward."

You can watch the video for "End To The Lies" from The Great Escape Artist below.