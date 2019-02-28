Julian Lage Shares “Love Hurts” Live Performance Video

Julian Lage has shared a live performance video of the song “Love Hurts,” the title track to his recently released album.

Love Hurts features Lage recording in a trio format, with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King (The Bad Plus). The album was produced by Lage at the Loft, the Chicago-area studio owned by Wilco.

The album features of mix of originals and covers, including Keith Jarrett’s “The Windup,” the title track, written by Boudleaux Bryant and first recorded by the Everly Brothers, and Roy Orbison’s “Crying,” among others.

Explained Lage, "The covers on this record are like when you move into a new apartment; the last thing you do is hang your pictures on the wall. Those pictures define your aesthetic in a way. So the tunes we chose kind of define the aesthetic I love but hadn't put on a record yet."

He continued: "The connection we were trying to draw was between this effusive era of Keith Jarrett's music and all the tributaries that go away from or lead to it, and then mixing that with music like Roy Orbison, this early rock 'n' roll that was also kind of effusive, rich and heartbreaking. We were looking at it as couplets, so we could very casually say, yeah we're doing 'Love Hurts' and we're doing 'The Windup' in the same breath and for it to feel genuine or native. That's what we were excited about. It didn't feel like we were making a sampler, it has a narrative."

Lage has also announced the first-ever tour for the Julian Lage Trio. The outing kicks off September 12 in Newark, Ohio, and wraps October 12 in Seattle. Lage will be offering an exclusive Master Class in select cities. Additionally, the trio will appear at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, in June.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Julian Lage Trio North American tour dates:

06/28 – 06/30 - North Adams, MA - Solid Sound Festival

09/12 - Newark, OH - The Ballroom at Thirty One West

09/13 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

09/15 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

09/17 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

09/18 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

09/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

09/21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

09/22 - Old Saybrook, CT- Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

10/5 - Healdsburg, CA - The Raven

10/7 - Santa Cruz, CA - Kuumbwa Jazz Center

10/9 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Brewing

10/11 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/12 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater