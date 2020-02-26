Kiesel unveils Will Swan and Marc Okubo signature six- and seven-string guitars

Kiesel has introduced new artist model electric guitars from Will Swan and Veil of Maya’s Marc Okubo.

The Will Swan Signature Carved Top, created in collaboration with the Dance Gavin Dance and Sianvar guitarist, is designed to mirror Swan’s versatile playing style and “work for virtually any sound.”

The guitar is based on Kiesel’s California Single Cut Carved Top model and comes with an Honduras mahogany body with flamed maple top, five-piece mahogany neck with maple stripes, natural gloss finish, traditional-style headstock with flame wood and a white acrylic swan inlay near the 12th fret. The guitar is offered in Select Raspberry Jam, Scarlet Red, Select Purple Drink, Select Midnight Blue and a clear finish.

The Marc Okubo Signature, meanwhile, is a seven-string model inspired by Kiesel’s DC700X and outfitted with a swamp ash body, Eastern hard rock maple neck with a thinner profile, ebony fingerboard and Kiesel Polarity Active humbuckers.

Colors include Sky Blue, Kiesel Racing Green and Purple Lavender, topped with Kiesel’s Raw Tone Finish.

The Will Swan Signature is available for $1,999, while the Marc Okuburo is offered for $1,599. For more information, head to Kiesel Guitars.