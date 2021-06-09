Guess KMA Audio Machines' next pedal and you could win a fully loaded pedalboard

In celebration of a brand-new “top-secret” product due to be launched soon, KMA Audio Machines has announced it's giving away a fully loaded pedalboard.

Conceived at the company's Berlin headquarters, the pedalboard is fitted with five stompboxes: a Logan overdrive, Moai Maea analog octaver, Horizont multi-spatial JFET phaser, Cirrus reverb/delay and the new, yet-unrevealed product.

The pedalboard is powered by a CIOKS 4-AD power supply, which provides an extra four outlets for the addition of external pedals.

To win, entrants must sign up to KMA Audio Machines' mailing list, give their best guess as to the nature of the mysterious new product, create a post on social media – tagging and following the company in the process – and fill out the competition entry form.

This competition is available worldwide, and is valid until June 17, 2021. For more information, head over to KMA Audio Machines.