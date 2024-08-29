This year’s early Labor Day guitar deals are better than ever, including up to 60% off Fender – here’s 4 essential sales you can shop today

While Labor Day doesn't officially arrive until Monday September 2nd, that hasn't stopped some of the best deals outside of Black Friday landing early. With hearty discounts up to 60% on everything from Fender to Epiphone, Gretsch to Jackson, now could be the best opportunity of the year so far to save money on some new gear. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, we've already uncovered plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.
It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in on the Labor Day sales this year, with big hitters like Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician’s Friend and Fender all slashing prices on some of their most popular products.
Sweetwater: Up to 50% off Labor Day sale
Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on Fender, D'Angelico, Music Man, Gibson, Yamaha and so much more. Right now, you can score an impressive $600 off the D'Angelico Excel DC Tour Semi-hollowbody in a variety of striking finishes, as well as up to $350 off a selection of PRS SE guitars. This sale runs through September 5.
Guitar Center: Up to 50% off Labor Day sale
Like the Sweetwater sale above, this Guitar Center offer sees the prices slashed on plenty of guitar-heavy hitters. Not only can you save hundreds on a range of coveted guitar brands, Guitar Center this year also has some exclusive offerings, including $250 off the Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought and up to 20% off a massive range of Fender guitars, amps and effects. You have until September 4 to bag yourself a bargain.
Musician’s Friend: Up to 50% off Labor Day sale
Musician’s Friend are also getting in on the Labor Day action, offering up to 50% off a wide range of guitar gear. You'll find everything from $150 off this stone cold awesome Silver Burst Epiphone Les Paul Custom to significant savings on a range of Line 6 Helix multi-effects. These offers and more are available until September 4.
Fender: Up to 60% off Labor Day sale
Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with some serious savings on Fender gear, with electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as ukuleles, accessories, and apparel. With massive discounts of up to 60% off guitars from the American Ultra, Paranormal and Player Plus ranges, and select Acoustasonic models, there’s something for everyone here – but only whilst stocks last.