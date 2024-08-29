This year’s early Labor Day guitar deals are better than ever, including up to 60% off Fender – here’s 4 essential sales you can shop today

While Labor Day doesn't officially arrive until Monday September 2nd, that hasn't stopped some of the best deals outside of Black Friday landing early. With hearty discounts up to 60% on everything from Fender to Epiphone, Gretsch to Jackson, now could be the best opportunity of the year so far to save money on some new gear. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, we've already uncovered plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in on the Labor Day sales this year, with big hitters like Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Musician’s Friend and Fender all slashing prices on some of their most popular products.

In our experience, these sales drop early, then hang around for a day or two after Labor Day itself. But if you see something you like, we would recommend picking it up as soon as possible before the sale ends or potentially limited stock runs out.

We've highlighted what we think are the best Labor Day guitar sales in town right now, plus some of our favorite discounts.

Fender: Up to 60% off Labor Day sale

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend with some serious savings on Fender gear, with electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as ukuleles , accessories, and apparel. With massive discounts of up to 60% off guitars from the American Ultra, Paranormal and Player Plus ranges, and select Acoustasonic models, there’s something for everyone here – but only whilst stocks last.

Other Labor Day sale to explore