Last chance! The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, with just a few more hours to grab a great deal

Whilst the majority of Black Friday sales are winding down, the Black Friday Positive Grid deals have been extended for a few more hours. There’s not much time to grab yourself a bargain and these revolutionary practice amps are at some of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been considering picking up one of the Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab), we wouldn’t hang around on today’s last-chance deals.

If we had to go for one deal only, we’d lean towards 25% off the incredible Spark mini amp (opens in new tab). It’s a phenomenal deal, but you can also get 35% off Spark amp bundles (opens in new tab), with Positive Grid offering further discounts when you apply the code PGBF10.

The Positive Grid Spark has completely changed the way practice amps work. The original Spark remains an intuitive practice partner, whilst the portable Spark Mini has had players singing its praises since release. It’s a brilliant amp on its own, but when you add in the discount it’s an even more tantalizing offer.

It’s not just the Spark amp that’s seen a healthy discount either. For the home recording aficionados, you can get a whopping 60% off BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 (opens in new tab), which gives you a massive selection of guitar amps and effects to seriously beef up your productions. You can also get a hefty $80 off the user-friendly Positive Grid Riff (opens in new tab) audio interface.

Positive Grid Sale: Black Friday extended

The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, giving you a few more hours to grab a great deal on some of the best practice amps money can buy. With $90 off the Spark and $50 off the Spark Mini, these super modeling amps are incredible value for money. You can also get a tasty 60% off BIAS recording software, a great way to upgrade your home recordings for less.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $50 off with PGBF10

The Spark Mini has been one of this year's success stories, and it's easy to see why. This smart amp has an amazing array of tones and some incredible smart features that make it the perfect portable practice partner.

Positive Grid Spark: $90 off with PGBF10

With thousands of tones, Bluetooth and USB recording, a dedicated app, and smart practice tools, the Positive Grid Spark is one of the most feature-rich practice amps in the world. It's currently got $90 off on the Positive Grid website and trust us, you don't want to miss this incredible deal.

Positive Grid Riff: Was $179 , now $59

With this epic deal, you can get $120 off the awesome Positive Grid Riff audio interface. It's only available for a limited time during Cyber Weekend, and it's a great way to record on the go, or as an entry point into recording for beginner guitarists.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $99 , now $39.60

Probably one of the best software modelers out there at the moment, Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 has got an amazing discount of 60%, taking it down to just $39.60. For access to accurately recreated amplifiers, effects, and cabinets, this super deal is outstanding value.

Positive Grid BIAS Pedal: $99 , now $39.60

This virtual pedalboard is an amazing way to create the rig of your dreams, without spending thousands of pounds on stompboxes. Discounted from $99 down to just $39.60 you can create your dream setup from a selection of distortion, overdrive, delay, or modulation pedals, tweaking right down to the circuitry of each individual pedal.

BIAS Essential bundle: $449 , now $179.60

With a hefty $269.40 off, this all-in-one guitar rig gives you an outstanding collection of amplifiers and effects, with loads of routing options so you can build the rig of your dreams. Including the Pro licenses of BIAS FX 2 and AMP 2, plus three additional expansion packs - this is an unbeatable way to expand your recording rig.