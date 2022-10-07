This Marshall 4x10 guitar cab is built almost entirely out of Lego – and it actually works

Over the years, we’ve come across our fair share of guitar-themed YouTube videos that see content creators flex their creative nous and conduct all sorts of wild experiments, builds and performances.

The ones that particularly come to mind include any of Burls Art’s creations – such as his six-strings made from skateboards and epoxy resin – as well as Bernth Brodträger’s recent experiment that saw him flood his acoustic’s soundhole with water.

If there’s one thing we can conclude from the above list, it’s that electric guitars and acoustic guitars receive all the love from YouTubers, and as such guitar amps and guitar cabs usually fly under the radar.

That is until now, though, after Bold and Brash Crafts showcased their most recent guitar-inspired creation: a 4x10 Marshall cab, made almost entirely out of Lego.

We say almost entirely, because, well, it would be impossible to construct the necessary electronic components a cab requires out of nothing but interlocking plastic bricks. Having said that, everything that could be made out of Lego, was made out of Lego.

As you can probably imagine, building a Lego Marshall cab was a fairly mammoth undertaking – one that involved an extensive design phase comprising numerous CAD designs, meticulous measurements and massive bulk order of yellow, green, blue and red Lego bricks.

After a test build, the bricks were then super-glued together to form the top, bottom and sides of the cab, which were further reinforced with wooden slabs and a wooden front plate, appointed in an effort to accommodate the four Celestion VT Jr. speakers and support the weight of any top-mounted amp head.

Once the speakers and side handles were all in place, the Lego cab was treated to the final touches: a fully wired jack panel, a Marshall-style grille cloth and a Marshall logo made out of – yes, you guessed it – more Lego.

For our two cents, it looks like a far more complex build than that Lego Stratocaster that Fender released a while back. Still, when paired with a Carvin amp head, it projects just as you’d expect, so not only does it sound the part, it looks pretty rad as well.

Now it just needs to be paired with Burls Art’s 2,000-piece Lego bass guitar for the ultimate Lego rig...