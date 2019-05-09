Listen to Zakk Wylde and Nuno Bettencourt Duet on Citizen Cope's "Sideways"

A live recording from the Generation Axe tour, featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, will be released on June 28. Titled Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live In China, the collection culls performances from the tour’s 11-city run in Asia in 2017. The album will be released via earMUSIC as a CD digipak, limited colored 2LP+download and digital.

In advance of the release, Generation Axe recently shared a live recording of the Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein.” Now they’ve issued a second track from the album, a cover of the Citizen Cope song “Sideways,” performed by Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde.

You can check out “Sideways” above.

When asked which song performed captures the true essence of Generation Axe, Bettencourt said, “Personally, ‘Sideways’ was part of these connections we'd have with two of us from time to time throughout the show. It was great to see intimate numbers like ‘Sideways’ and ‘Black Star’ with Vai and Malmsteen.”

Said Steve Vai, “For me, I might say that our arrangement and performance of ‘Highway Star’ captures a good essence of what Gen-Axe is about. In this song we all came together and worked out a spectacular five guitar arrangement of this classic masterpiece, with an interplay of harmonies that is uniquely structured and potent. There are shifting solo sections tailor made for each guitarist, and a deep respect to the structure of wicked fast harmonies engineered around Richie Blackmore’s historic solo. And then there’s Yngwie’s powerful vocal performances on this track too. It has a high degree of rock and roll energy in it.”

Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live In China is available for pre-order here.

Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live In China track list:

1. Generation Axe - Foreplay

2. Tosin Abasi - Tempting Time

3. Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - Physical Education

4. Nuno Bettencourt - A Side of Mash

5. Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - Sideways

6. Zakk Wylde - Whipping Post

7. Steve Vai - Bad Horsie

8. Yngwie Malmsteen - Valhalla / Baroque n Roll / Overture / From a Thousand Cuts / Arpeggios from Hell / Far Beyond the Sun

9. Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - Black Star

10. Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - Frankenstein

11. Generation Axe - Highway Star