Looking for a budget guitar this Prime Day? Here are the 7 best guitar deals under $300

If you're after a budget-friendly electric guitar this Prime Day, but worry the best savings will only be seen at the more expensive end of the market, think again. There's plenty of mid-range guitars having their prices slashed to more affordable price points, so now's in fact a great time to buy.

We've scoured what's on offer and compiled a list below of the best electric guitar deals under $300. From djent-ready 7-strings to versatile Ibanez RG-series shredders, these models defy their modest new price tags and offer exceptional specifications.

So whether you're looking for your very first electric guitar, or something to add to your collection, you'll certainly find what you're after amongst these hot picks.

Schecter Guitar Research Demon-7: now only $299.99

When nothing else will cut it for your metal needs, look to Schecter. With Diamond Active humbuckers, a Vintage White-finished basswood body and gothic cross inlays, this guitar will ensure you stand out from the crowd both tonally and visually.

Ibanez RG450EXB: was $399.99 , now $249.99

With an impressive spec set at a mouth-watering price, this metal-ready shredder boasts Ibanez Quantum pickups and a Floyd Rose tremolo system. Perfect for melting faces this Prime Day. Secure yours today for only $249.99.

Ibanez RG6003FM: was $349.99 , now $279.99

This beautifully-spec'd model is a member of Ibanez's RG series – its most popular. Featuring a gorgeous flamed maple top over a mahogany body, a Wizard III neck and jatoba fingerboard, the RG6003FM is built for both speed and versatility.

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot. Be sure to use the coupon code 'rocktober' at the checkout for 15% off.

Jackson Special Edition JS22-7 DKA-M Dinky 7-String: $169.99

A seven-string for under $200. That would be good enough, but try $170. Jackson has a reputation for being a metal instrument specialist, so if you're looking to expand your collection into seven- territory, this one's a safe bet. With a solid basswood body, one-piece maple neck and 24-fret maple fingerboard with black piranha inlays, you're getting so much value for money here it's astounding. Again, make sure you use the code 'rocktober' at the checkout.

Get a Schecter Guitar Research C-6 Elite for only $239.99

Some of the world's top metal axemen play Schecter, so it's fair to say the California company knows a thing or two about producing riff-ready electric guitars. This C-6 Elite boasts Schecter-designed Diamond Plus humbuckers, a 24-fret rosewood fingerboard and thin-C satin maple neck, and seeks to be wielded by a worthy shredder such as yourself. Apply code 'rocktober' at the checkout to get your savings.