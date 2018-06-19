Mark Your Calendars for World Guitar Day

World Guitar Day 2017 was a massive event, with involvement from guitarists and guitar brands from around the world. So this year, we thought we'd join in on the fun ourselves!

On Saturday September 29, 2018, Guitar World is teaming up with our friends at MusicRadar, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer for a 24-hour online celebration of the guitar and the global guitar playing community.

World Guitar Day is an opportunity to salute the players who have shaped guitar music, to acknowledge the unique spirit of the worldwide guitar playing community and inspire future guitar stars.

Aspiring players will benefit from free guitar lessons to help them kick-start their own guitar playing journey. More established guitarists will have the opportunity to improve their technique, sound and songwriting through expert tips and tutorials.

Major guitar companies will be sharing offers and bargains across social media and their own sites and stores.

The day itself will also see the climax of Guitarist of the Year 2018, a global contest searching for the best electric, acoustic and young players, with the finalists playing live at the UK Guitar Show at Olympia, London.

There will be plenty of activity in the lead up to World Guitar Day, too. The worldwide guitar community will be called upon to vote for the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever, invited to show off their personal guitar rigs and share their own inspiring guitar stories.

World Guitar Day is set to be the biggest guitar event of 2018. Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the hashtag #worldguitarday.