Metal Masters 4 Clinic to Be Live-Streamed

If you can't make it out to New York City's Gramercy Theater tonight, September 7, Revolver will be streaming the sold-out Metal Masters 4 clinic live.

Check in at www.revolvermag.com/metal-masters-4 to catch all the action.

Metal Masters 4 is bringing back some of the classic “Metal Masters” while adding a few new members to the list. As always, fans can expect some surprise appearances and unforgettable performances. Metal Masters 4< will feature Philip Anselmo (Pantera/Down), Kerry King (Slayer), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank Bello (Anthrax), plus Billy Sheehan and Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer).

If the still-circulating buzz from Metal Masters 3 is any indication, Metal Masters 4 won't disappoint anyone who is lucky enough to see it. Metal Masters 3, which took place at the Key Club in Los Angeles, featured the “Metal Masters” demonstrating their techniques and styles used to create the music that millions bang their heads to every day.

The highlight of the event came when Philip Anselmo jumped onstage to perform Slayer fan-favorites “Angel Of Death” and “Raining Blood” before launching into five songs from the classic Pantera album, Vulgar Display Of Power. Anselmo and the “Metal Masters” comprised of David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Kerry King (Slayer), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank Bello (Anthrax) and Mike Portnoy (Adrenaline Mob/Flying Colors), blazed through “Mouth For War,” “A New Level,” “Walk,” “Hostile,” and “This Love.” Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath joined all of the “Metal Masters” on stage for the finale of “Hole In The Sky.”

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing the Metal Masters series back home to the East Coast with our most diverse and talented lineup to date,” says Mark Menghi, Samson’s Director of Marketing. “I say it every time and this time will be no different, but Metal Masters 4 is going to be the best one yet…”

