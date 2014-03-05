Megadeth Launch 2014 World Tour, Announce Dave Mustaine Performance with San Diego Symphony

Megadeth are set to embark on a world tour in more than 25 countries across four continents starting in April.

The tour follows a first-ever performance at Copley Symphony Hall on April 12, where guitarist Dave Mustaine will collaborate with the San Diego Symphony on "Symphony Interrupted."

Beginning at 8 p.m., Mustaine and the Symphony will perform renditions of the "Summer" and "Winter" movements from Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Bach's "Air" (on the G string). Richard Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" and Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" also will be performed by the symphony during the show.

For more information, visit SanDiegoSymphony.org.

"I love the challenge," Mustaine said in a press release. "I really admire this genre of music because of the level of skill required and there are great dark undertones in these incredible pieces.

"The marriage of two such distinctly different genres is one thing, but cross-pollinating different societies is a whole new level of badass! I'm used to them being before me, but it's a bit unnerving to know so many talented eyes will be on my back. It's a bit intimidating, and to be given the opportunity to interpret these melodies — to meld what I am best at with what they incredibly present, it is a great honor."

2014 Megadeth Tour Dates