Nine of the ten songs on the collaborative album between Metallica and Lou Reed have been revealed.

Song titles set to appear on the album, titled Lulu, are: "Brandenburg Gate," "Cheat On Me," "Frustration," "Dragon," "Junior Dad," "Little Dog," "Mistress Dread," "Pumping Blood" and "The View."

Lulu is set for release on November 1 through Warner Bros.

The cover art for the album was also recently revealed for Lulu, which you can check out here.