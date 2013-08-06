Metallica Selling Download of Complete Secret Comic-Con Show

Last month, Metallica surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a concert at the Spreckels Theatre to promote their upcoming 3D movie, Through the Never.

Now the band are selling a download of the secret Spreckels show at livemetallica.com.

Fans can buy individual tracks for 99 cents each or get the entire 15-song live set for $7.99 (MP3 format).

The set includes “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Ride the Lightning,” “Seek and Destroy,” “Master of Puppets,” “One” and more. The band also recently released a lengthy video of the guys rehearsing and picking the set list for the Spreckels show — and performing “Seek and Destroy.” You can check out the video below.

Through the Never will open at IMAX theaters across North America for one week beginning September 27. After its IMAX run, it will move to regular theaters starting October 4.