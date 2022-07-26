Mojo Hand FX offers “otherworldly sonic textures” with its new Octaverse reverse delay octave pedal

With a straightforward control layout and innovative concept, the Texas-based company's latest design promises to reinvigorate your pedalboard

Mojo Hand FX Octaverse
(Image credit: Mojo Hand FX)

After paying tribute to Kurt Cobain’s favorite modulation sounds with the Swim Team chorus/flanger pedal back in April, Mojo Hand FX has further expanded its effects pedal range with the all-new Octaverse.

Touted as a reverse octave delay pedal, this eye-catching new stompbox reverses your electric guitar signal and adds it back into the mix as a delay, which itself can be set to either an octave up or down. 

Hear the device in action in the demo video below.

The Octaverse sports a relatively straightforward control layout, with a push button for toggling the octave of the delay up or down, and a trio of knobs for Mix, Rate and Feedback. 

When set fully clockwise, the Feedback knob offers a “near-infinite amount of repeats” that fade out over several minutes, facilitating the creation of pad-type sounds, Mojo Hand says.

“A wonderfully cinematic and expressive effect used by just a handful of in-the-know guitarists, reverse octave delay can add otherworldly sonic textures to your creative toolkit,” the Texas-based company explains. “The Octaverse adds a new pedal twist to the tools of any ambient musician!”

The Octaverse is available now for $159, and the first 25 units will be serial-numbered with a limited-edition green hand logo. 

To purchase or for more information, head to Mojo Hand FX (opens in new tab).

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).