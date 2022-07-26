Mojo Hand FX offers “otherworldly sonic textures” with its new Octaverse reverse delay octave pedal

After paying tribute to Kurt Cobain’s favorite modulation sounds with the Swim Team chorus/flanger pedal back in April, Mojo Hand FX has further expanded its effects pedal range with the all-new Octaverse.

Touted as a reverse octave delay pedal, this eye-catching new stompbox reverses your electric guitar signal and adds it back into the mix as a delay, which itself can be set to either an octave up or down.

Hear the device in action in the demo video below.

The Octaverse sports a relatively straightforward control layout, with a push button for toggling the octave of the delay up or down, and a trio of knobs for Mix, Rate and Feedback.

When set fully clockwise, the Feedback knob offers a “near-infinite amount of repeats” that fade out over several minutes, facilitating the creation of pad-type sounds, Mojo Hand says.

“A wonderfully cinematic and expressive effect used by just a handful of in-the-know guitarists, reverse octave delay can add otherworldly sonic textures to your creative toolkit,” the Texas-based company explains. “The Octaverse adds a new pedal twist to the tools of any ambient musician!”

The Octaverse is available now for $159, and the first 25 units will be serial-numbered with a limited-edition green hand logo.

To purchase or for more information, head to Mojo Hand FX (opens in new tab).