NAMM 2022: Mooer expands its Hornet range with three newly voiced 15W amps

NAMM 2022: Mooer has unveiled three new additions to its Hornet range of desktop guitar amps.

Arriving in Pink, Green and Blue iterations, the latest Hornet offerings retain the same 15-watt power as the flagship White and Black versions, and feature a range of onboard effects and amp simulations.

Universal specs include nine amp sims – which vary depending on the color of the amp – a gain parameter, a three-band EQ, a volume control and knobs to dial in a wealth of modulation, reverb and delay effects.

These include chorus, phaser, vibrato, tape echo and digital delay, as well as hall and room reverb.

Other umbrella appointments include a 6.5-inch custom speaker, headphones output, a tuner and the ability to store and recall up to nine separate presets.

Specifically, the Hornet Pink is dubbed a throwback to the classics and promises a range of high gain sounds and classic clean tones. Available amps include sims based on the Fender Deluxe ‘65, Vox AC30, Two Rock Coral and Mesa Boogie Mark V.

The Hornet Blue, meanwhile, is labeled a more experimental offering. Alongside six mainstream clean, overdrive and distortion amps, the Blue offers three synthesizer tones.

Last but not least, the Hornet Green sets its sights on harnessing classic and retro tones, and aims to offer up a range of Marshall and Orange-inspired overdrive amp sims. Such sims include J800, J900, Warm OD, Funky and 80 Shred.

For more information, head over to Mooer (opens in new tab).