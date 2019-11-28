Musician’s Friend channel the surf rock with almost 30% off this striking Fender Player Jaguar

Black Friday 2019 is here, which means there’s never been a better time to get your hands on a brand new Fender electric guitar at a mind-blowing discount.

Case in point: this Player series Jaguar in a striking surf pearl finish - now only $499.99 down from $699.99 at Musician's Friend. That’s a massive $200 or almost 30% off. You won’t find a Fender Player discounted this heavily anywhere else.

Built in Fender’s factory in Ensenada, Mexico, the guitar features a gloss-finished alder body - a material famed for its light weight and resonant, balanced tone.

With a C modern-shaped 24” maple neck, and 22 medium jumbo frets on a 9.5” radius Pau Ferro fingerboard, this guitar is built for optimum playability straight out of the box. For an added visual bonus, the color of the Pau Ferro pairs with the Surf Pearl finish marvelously.

Featuring two Player Series Alnico humbucker pickups with a 3-way selector switch, the range of tonal possibilities is astounding.

Rarely does the opportunity come around to bag a Fender Player Offset for under $500. Don’t miss this opportunity - grab yours today while stocks last...

Head over to Musician's Friend for more information.

Fender Player Jaguar in Surf Pearl: now only $499.99

Now's your chance to bag an awesome Fender offset for under $500. With an alder body, Alnico pickups and a perfectly configured neck, this electric guitar has the looks and tone to boot.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web