Musician’s Friend’s mammoth Cyber Monday sale is here – get up to 15% off a huge range of guitars, pedals, accessories and more with this coupon code

If you’re getting slightly overwhelmed by the amount of Cyber Monday guitar deals that are currently frying your eyeballs every time you load up the internet, I feel your pain. Sometimes, the noise can get too much, and it’s hard to keep track of all the individual deals that the likes of Guitar Center and Sweetwater are offering.

That’s what makes Musician’s Friends Cyber Monday guitar sale so appealing: the retailer is offering a blanket 15% off a borderline absurd amount of guitar gear for qualifying purchases of $99 or more.

For those who haven’t budgeted $99 to spend, you can also save 10% on orders between $49 and $98.99 with the same code.

Armed with the coupon code “CYBER”, you can head over to the site to scroll at your leisure, and peruse the 14,952 items that qualify for the generous discount. Don’t know where to start? Well, there’s plenty of pedals, guitars and amps to explore, so I’ve picked out my personal highlights to give you some inspiration.

Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale: 15% off code

Save up to 15% on qualifying orders of over $99 (or 10% on orders between $49 and $98.99) using the code CYBER over at Musician's Friend. There's nearly 15,000 pieces of music gear to go through, but for guitar players, the sale features a wealth of guitars, pedals and amps, which can all be snapped up at a discounted rate.

Flashier products qualifying for a discount include Brian May’s Red Special signature guitar and the Gretsch G2622 Streamliner semi-hollow model, as well as a charming D’Addario Premier DC in an ornate white colorway.

A nice mix of high-end and affordable acoustic guitars are also available, including Martin’s ultra-desirable Special 28 VTS Dreadnought and our personal favorite beginner acoustic guitar, the Yamaha F335.

If your pedalboard is in need of some TLC, look no further than the ProCo Lil’ RAT distortion, Maxon OD-9 overdrive or – if you’re feeling extra indulgent – the Mad Professor Royal Blue. I’ve had that latter pedal on my ‘board for years, and it’s ace.

If it’s accessories you’re after, there’s no shortage of strings, picks, cables and straps to make your way through. My hunt for a cheap, small tuner goes on, but I’ve got my eye on the Korg PC2 Pitchclip, which looks as though it would fit the bill.

Other essentials on offer include a huge range of D’Addario strings – both electric and acoustic – some sleek Fender guitar straps and premium instrument cables.

The point is, there is a lot on offer, which is why Musician’s Friends Cyber Monday sale shouldn’t be slept on. For more discounts, head over to our guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals.