Musician’s Friend has dropped their Memorial Day sale early saving you up to 40% off big-name brands

Memorial Day may be an entire week away, but that hasn’t stopped Musician’s Friend from launching this rather epic Memorial Day guitar sale – and it may have dropped just in time if you’re in the market for a tasty new electric guitar , a reliable acoustic guitar or giggable valve amp . This Musician’s Friend sale sees up to 40% off a massive range of big brand names from Fender to Martin, Epiphone to D’Angelico. And better yet, if you’re dream axe isn’t included in the sale, you can still bag 10% off orders over $99 and 15% off orders over $149 – so you’re guaranteed a deal!

Although there is a slew of legendary six-strings on offer, we have to give a shout-out to the much-loved Fender Player series, which sees seven models receive a discount. From the classy blacked-out Fender Player Stratocaster, which has a whopping $200 off to our personal favorite the Fender Player Telecaster HH , in stunning Daphne Blue. Now, don’t let the retro finish fool you. This gorgeous Tele is designed to cover as much sonic ground as possible. The dual Alnico 2 humbuckers provide a gut-punching hard rock tone, while the coil-split option allows you to access the sweet twang the Tele is famous for – and of course, the $200 saving makes this guitar all the sweeter.

Memorial Day Doorbusters Deals: Up to 40% off

Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to their name by dropping their mega Memorial Day sale a whole week early. Right now, you can bag up to 40% off a wide variety of musical goodies, from Fender and Martin guitars to electric drums and PA. So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new piece of gear, then now might be the best time.

Memorial Day Coupon: Up to 15% off with MEMDAY

Is your dream guitar not included in the sale? Well, fear not, as you can still secure yourself a tasty discount. Simply enter the code MEMDAY at the checkout, and you’ll receive 10% off orders over $99 and 15% off orders over $149.

Now, if you were going to pair any of these stellar guitars with a suitable amplifier, then we couldn’t think of anything better than the striking Sonic Blue Fender Blues Junior IV. This mighty 15W valve amp delivers bags of Fender tone with a harmonically rich breakup and responsive spring reverb, and right now, it’s down to $749.99.

Obviously, there are many more products on offer, with pedals, bass guitars, and recording equipment all included in the sale, so we implore you to go take a look for yourself. It’s also worth noting that Musician's Friend is also offering special 0% financing options on qualifying purchases of $499 or more. This sale ends on 1 June, so be quick, as you don’t want to miss out.

