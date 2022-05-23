Musician’s Friend has dropped their Memorial Day sale early saving you up to 40% off big-name brands

Memorial Day may be an entire week away, but that hasn’t stopped Musician’s Friend from launching this rather epic Memorial Day guitar sale – and it may have dropped just in time if you’re in the market for a tasty new electric guitar, a reliable acoustic guitar or giggable valve amp. This Musician’s Friend sale sees up to 40% off a massive range of big brand names from Fender to Martin, Epiphone to D’Angelico. And better yet, if you’re dream axe isn’t included in the sale, you can still bag 10% off orders over $99 and 15% off orders over $149 – so you’re guaranteed a deal!
Although there is a slew of legendary six-strings on offer, we have to give a shout-out to the much-loved Fender Player series, which sees seven models receive a discount. From the classy blacked-out Fender Player Stratocaster, which has a whopping $200 off to our personal favorite the Fender Player Telecaster HH, in stunning Daphne Blue. Now, don’t let the retro finish fool you. This gorgeous Tele is designed to cover as much sonic ground as possible. The dual Alnico 2 humbuckers provide a gut-punching hard rock tone, while the coil-split option allows you to access the sweet twang the Tele is famous for – and of course, the $200 saving makes this guitar all the sweeter.
Memorial Day Doorbusters Deals: Up to 40% off
Musician’s Friend is certainly living up to their name by dropping their mega Memorial Day sale a whole week early. Right now, you can bag up to 40% off a wide variety of musical goodies, from Fender and Martin guitars to electric drums and PA. So if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new piece of gear, then now might be the best time.
Memorial Day Coupon: Up to 15% off with MEMDAY
Is your dream guitar not included in the sale? Well, fear not, as you can still secure yourself a tasty discount. Simply enter the code MEMDAY at the checkout, and you’ll receive 10% off orders over $99 and 15% off orders over $149.
Now, if you were going to pair any of these stellar guitars with a suitable amplifier, then we couldn’t think of anything better than the striking Sonic Blue Fender Blues Junior IV. This mighty 15W valve amp delivers bags of Fender tone with a harmonically rich breakup and responsive spring reverb, and right now, it’s down to $749.99.
Obviously, there are many more products on offer, with pedals, bass guitars, and recording equipment all included in the sale, so we implore you to go take a look for yourself. It’s also worth noting that Musician's Friend is also offering special 0% financing options on qualifying purchases of $499 or more. This sale ends on 1 June, so be quick, as you don’t want to miss out.
