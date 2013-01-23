NAMM 2013: Fender Introduces Its Acoustic Custom Shop

Fender has announced its all-new Fender Acoustic Custom Shop, which is in New Hartford, Connecticut. Operated by Fender’s most experienced guitar luthiers, the Fender Acoustic Custom Shop is committed to delivering the highest levels of acoustic guitar craftsmanship.

New from the Acoustic Custom Shop are the Pro Custom Series and Master designed models, which include the TPD-1 Dreadnought, TPDCE-1 Dreadnought, Traditional Triple-“O” Custom Shop Designed, and Newporter Custom Shop Designed.

The Pro Custom Series includes the TPD-1 Dreadnought and TPDCE-1 Dreadnought, which feature a solid Engelmann spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, a convenient cutaway on the TPDCE-1, scalloped “X” bracing shifted forward for more traditional tone, a mahogany neck with soft “V”-shaped profile and dual-action truss rod, 20-fret ebony fingerboard with bone nut and mother-of-pearl inlays, bone bridge saddle and pins, a nitrocellulose lacquer finish, and Fishman electronics on the TPDCE-1.

Part of the Master Designed Series, the Traditional Triple-“O” Custom Shop Designed and Newporter Custom Shop Designed feature a striking solid Carpathian spruce top, forward-shifted scalloped “X” bracing and solid figured walnut matched back and sides. The models’ two-piece neck in figured curly maple has a soft “V” profile with comfortably rolled edges, 10” radius ebony fretboard, bone nut and a traditional three-on-a-side headstock (Stratocaster headstock on the Newporter Custom Shop Designed).

