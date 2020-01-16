NAMM 2020: A Standard version of Jimmy Page's Sundragon signature amp is here at last

NAMM 2020: Led Zeppelin fans rejoice! After electrifying the 2019 NAMM show with the announcement of its limited-edition Jimmy Page signature amplifier, Sundragon Amps has announced that the amp will now have a Standard counterpart.

The Sundragon Standard was designed as a faithful recreation of Page’s original 1959 Supro Coronado, which was responsible for the bulk of his tones on Led Zeppelin's legendary self-titled debut album. The Surpro was also used on Page’s other early recordings, including Joe Cocker’s With a Little Help from My Friends.

The new model will include most features from last year’s limited-edition version, on which the rock icon worked closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff to match the classic sound of that famous Supro.

(Image credit: Sundragon)

Hand-built, with point-to-point wiring exactly like the original, here’s an amp that certainly won’t be suffering any communication breakdowns, no matter what you throw at it.

“Based on the overwhelming response to the limited edition Sundragon amplifier, I am pleased to announce that we will be producing a standard production model Sundragon amplifier,” Page said in a press release.

The Standard Sundragon Jimmy Page amplifier will be available starting in March, directly from the manufacturer, for $3,875. Head over to Sundragon for more info.