NAMM 2020: Is the V847-C “the perfect modern Vox wah”?

NAMM 2020: With the newly announced V847-C, Vox reckons it’s created its finest contemporary wah pedal yet, thanks to a collaboration with Japanese guitarist Char.

Char has spec’d this new version of the venerable V847 to deliver an improved frequency sweep with a lower-frequency-focused tone, an added true bypass switching and even improved rubber feet for a better feel when switching on and off.

This limited-edition model is made in Japan, and comes with custom artwork on the pedal’s front and bottom plates.

Availability and price are TBC for this one. Head over to Vox Amps for more info.