NAMM 2020 video: Watch Gamechanger showcase a brand new type of reverb - The Light Pedal

NAMM 2020: One of the most indisputably innovative pedals to come out of this year's show is the Light Pedal by Gamechanger.

The pedal uses optical sensors to detect all the minute movements in a spring reverb tank, harnessing the nuances of the spring's character that are usually lost as mechanical energy.

Gamechanger states that this pedal will deliver sounds ranging from "classic to experimental to pure magic." Does the pedal deliver on this promise? Watch as our Digital Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, chats with Gamechanger to find out more about this truly remarkable stompbox.

