Orangewood Guitars introduces first-ever acoustic bass, the ultra-affordable Oliver Jr.

Orangewood Guitars has launched its first acoustic bass, the Oliver Jr. Bass.

Part of the company’s Overland Collection, the new mini-bass is a shorter-scale version of the Oliver Jr. acoustic guitar, with a solid mahogany top, layered mahogany back and sides, “C” shape mahogany neck and ovangkol fingerboard.

Other features include a Fishman Sonitone preamp system, chrome die-cast tuners, ovangkol bridge, bone nut and saddle and Natural Satin finish.

Best of all, the small bass comes with a small price tag, at just $345.

