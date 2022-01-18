Nancy Wilson, Orianthi, Jennifer Batten to host women-only Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles

A women-only rock camp is set to take place from January 27 through January 30 in Los Angeles.

Presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the camp will feature Heart's Nancy Wilson, Orianthi, Jennifer Batten, Kathy Valentine (of The Go-Go's) and Melissa Etheridge as headlining instructors.

Camp goers will get to attend masterclasses and Q&A sessions, and participate in themed jam rooms and a final grand performance at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood on January 30.

(Image credit: Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp)

Other instructors at the camp include Rhonda Smith – who's worked with Prince and Jeff Beck – Eva Gardner, whose credits include work with Gwen Stefani and Pink, and Ashley Reeve, who has toured the world with Cher.

Notably, all crew and staff working on the camp– complimenting the women-only lineup of instructors and mentors – will be women.

Now, for clarification, this particular Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is indeed only open to female attendees, but an additional, $899 Man Cave package is available to keep attendees' partners, spouses or boyfriends busy while their loved ones rock out with the stars.

For more info, and to book your spot, head on over to Rock Camp.

For those unfamiliar with the rock camp premise, a recent video of Dave Mustaine playing Megadeth classics with attendees at another recent Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida will provide a delightful introduction.