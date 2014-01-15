Periphery Streaming Experimental New Recording, 'Clear'

Progressive metallers Periphery are streaming Clear, their upcoming experimental release, which will be available January 28 through Sumerian Records.

Check out the entire release (You'll see why we're not calling it an album or EP) below — and be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook.

“Clear is an experiment to explore all of the different writing styles in the band," says Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor. "It's rare when you have a band where every member is capable of writing and producing music. With each member controlling their own track, this recording enabled us to go down any path we chose in terms of style and sound.

“Every track also contains a melodic theme established in Clear's intro track, 'Overture.'

"This common thread links all of the songs together, even though they all sound wildly different. Clear shouldn't be confused with our new third full-length album that we're currently working on, nor should it be considered an EP, as it rides somewhere in-between clocking in at 30 minutes. Enjoy!"