Pick up some great slide lick tips, courtesy of Jason Isbell and his vintage Teles and Strats

During this long quarantine we’ve been treated to at-home electric guitar lessons from the likes of Eric Johnson, Paul Stanley and Brian May.

Now Jason Isbell, best known as a solo artist and for his work with Drive-By Truckers, has jumped into the lesson game, posting three quick Instagram videos that demonstrate some neat little bluesy techniques.

First up is a quick slide lick in which Isbell, armed with a ’53 blackguard Fender Tele, adds in a subtle note pull off in between the slides.

Which means all your pinkie-wearing slide players will have to shift your bottleneck to either the middle or ring finger in order to, um, pull this one off.

Next he grabs a sunburst Strat to offers up a more complex slide line that utilizes slide and fingers for a “pedal steel imitation.”

Finally, we have a non-slide demonstration, this time a blues triplet in the key of C, for which Isbell trades in his Fenders for a Gibson Les Paul equipped with a Bigsby.

Try these out on your own, and for more on Isbell, head over to his official Instagram page.