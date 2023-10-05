Positive Grid just made its Spark amps gig-ready – meet the Spark CAB, the brand’s flagship FRFR speaker

In recent years, Positive Grid has turned the practice amp market on its head with a range of innovative (and hugely popular) desktop amps – a lineup that includes the larger Spark 40, pint-sized Spark Mini and the recently released Spark GO.

After spending all of its attention thus far on amassing a serious amp arsenal, Positive Grid has now set its sights on expanding its wider product line, today debuting its first-ever powered speaker cab.

Not only is it a milestone for Positive Grid itself, it’s also a significant development for current Spark owners, who now have the opportunity to turn their humble home practice amp into a fully fledged live rig.

Prior to the Spark CAB’s arrival, Positive Grid’s amps had been major players in the practice, recording and rehearsal spheres, but owing to the small size and output of each model, their impressive assortment of tones were unsuitable for the stage.

Well, that’s all changed with the arrival of the CAB, which has the potential to make all Spark amps – yes, even that tiny pocket-sized Spark GO – gig-ready.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid ) (Image credit: Positive Grid )

It is, without overcomplicating things, a 140-watt speaker cab, complete with a 10” woofer, two high-frequency tweeters, and a full audio spectrum frequency response designed for optimizing Spark series amps.

With an aesthetic that fits seamlessly into Positive Grid’s current amp lineup, the Spark CAB is also very, very lightweight – it’s only 29.76 lbs (13.5kg) – which continues the company’s penchant for ultra-portable rigs.

Since it’s designed to be used with modeling amps, the Spark CAB is indeed an FRFR speaker (full range, flat response), and so is concerned with providing “clear, precise and transparent audio to capture the intricate nuances of every guitar tone”.

In terms of functionality, it has a 3.5mm stereo input to connect any Spark amp, a stereo combo XLR/TRS input and balanced XLR output, and a ground lift switch for reducing hum.

Other notable appointments include a Contour switch that emphasizes low and high frequencies, and a USB-C output that lets the unit double as a power hub.

Notably, Positive Grid isn’t the only brand that has directed its attention towards FRFR speakers this week. Fender also bolstered its Tone Master range with two dedicated cabs to accompany its Tone Master Pro multi-effects unit.

These releases are yet more evidence of gear brands’ intentions to keep up with players who are increasingly subscribing to the modern modeler movement, which is gaining momentum by the day.

The Spark CAB is available to preorder now for $269, after which it will be $299.

Head over to Positive Grid to find out more.

Positive Grid has spent much of its time this year focussing on its signature Spark range, unveiling amps for Paul Gilbert and Zakk Wylde.