Positive Grid continues its signature Spark Mini spree with a Paul Gilbert amp – and it's joined by custom presets of his “most iconic tones”

Earlier this year, Positive Grid set a signature guitar amp precedent by teaming up with Zakk Wylde for the “O’ Doom” version of the brand’s wildly popular (and ultra-portable) Spark Mini.

Now, the practice amp specialist has tapped Mr. Big virtuoso Paul Gilbert for its second signature desktop amp, the aptly named Spark Mini Paul Gilbert Limited Edition.

As was the case with Wylde’s own version, Gilbert’s signature Mini will be limited to only 100 units worldwide, with each amp arriving hand-signed by the fusion maestro himself.

Gilbert – who earlier this year embarked on an ambitious Ronnie James Dio instrumental tribute project – has retained the album’s dragon artwork for the Mini’s grille, which in turn is paired with a slick white housing.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid) (Image credit: Positive Grid)

What’s more, the amp has been released accompanied by five original custom presets crafted by Gilbert, which are said to harness his “most iconic tones.” It’s not clear which tones exactly those are – or if one will be modeled on some of the tones found on The Dio Album – but either way, we imagine they’ll be pretty darn good.

“Spark Mini gives me firebreathing rock tone as a starting point,” Gilbert said of his new amp. “From there, I can use the collection of amp and pedal models to customize my own tones. From sparkling chorused clean, to distortion with perfect delay and reverb, to punchy blues with a touch of grit, Spark Mini delivers the goods.”

Gilbert’s signature Mini has the benefit of operating in the same way as the standard Spark Mini – which we awarded a near-perfect review – though flashing perhaps the platform’s best aesthetics.

That means, while it flashes a gold dragon and Gilbert’s signature, it still has all the compact versatility of the original Spark, from its onboard controls to its Positive Grid ToneCloud tone-sharing community access.

Oh, and those who purchase this particular Spark Mini will also get access to a free guitar lesson from Paul Gilbert courtesy of Truefire.

Those interested in Gilbert’s Mini can sign up for a sale notification on Positive Grid’s website. As per the brand’s site, the amp will be available for $299.

It’s not the only piece of signature gear that Gilbert has received this year. In May, he teamed up with Ibanez to revive his classic PGM signature guitar for 2023.

All this new gear will no doubt come in handy to Gilbert, who is in the midst of Mr. Big’s farewell tour – a tour that has hosted some of his most adventurous live playing in years.