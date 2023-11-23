Positive Grid just casually launched a new Spark Go colorway the day before Black Friday – and it's on sale!

If you’re a regular reader you’ll know how highly we rate Positive Grid’s smart amps here at Guitar World. In my Positive Grid Spark Go review I raved about this amp’s powerful voice, with a volume and tone that far outweighed its feather weight and teeny tiny size. Well, now our favorite mini amp just got a brand new colorway, with a sleek pearl white that looks super slick. Best of all, it’s got a $30 discount on the Positive Grid for Black Friday , meaning you can get one of the best practice amps around for just $99.

Positive Grid Spark Go Pearl: Was $129 , now $99

A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition, the Positive Grid Spark Go just got even better with a fantastic-looking Pearl colorway. It’s got a $30 discount on the official PG site at the moment, just in time for the Black Friday sale. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.

When I first received the Positive Grid Spark Go for review, I was stunned at how small it was. That shock only grew when I plugged everything in and let rip on my trusty Telecaster for the first time. Trust me, this thing is loud. I’ve played a bunch of mini amps before and while they’re great for practicing with, unlike what I heard from the Spark Go I was never blown away by the sound quality or volume.

The Positive Grid Spark Go is a proper game changer, delivering top-tier tone from a unit that will quite literally fit in a pocket, albeit probably not those skinny jeans that have been sitting at the bottom of my drawer for a few years now. I love the companion app too, which gives me huge flexibility in tone shaping, whether I’m after that edge-of-breakup vintage sound or full-on monster djent tones.

There are some fantastic practice tools in there too. As well as staples like a metronome and a tuner, you also get an AI band to jam along with, which does a surprisingly good job of following the dynamics of your playing. There are also chord sheets for lots of different popular tunes, all of which add up to make the Positive Grid Spark Go one of the best compact practice tools for the modern guitar player.

Check out the full Positive Grid sale here and explore our Positive Grid Black Friday deal top picks right here.