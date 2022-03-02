Positive Grid Spark Mini pre-orders are now live and you can save up to $44

By published

The much anticipated new smart amp is here, and you can secure yours now, all while saving some cash

(Image credit: Positive Grid )

The original Positive Grid Spark was a phenomenon when it was released back in 2019 and sent a sonic shockwave that reverberated through the guitar-playing community. This intelligent practice amp offered features we had never seen before and all for an affordable price. Well, it would appear the folks over at Positive Grid have their sights set on shaking up the amp space once again with the release of the Spark Mini. As of right now, you can pre-order your very own smart mini amp and save up to $44 off the price at the same time

While this new version of the celebrated Spark is a considerable downsize, it still boasts all of the features you’ve come to expect from Positive Grid – although the control layout has been simplified, with only Preset, Guitar and Music knobs remaining on the physical amp. The much-loved Auto Chords feature – which analyzes songs and displays chords in real-time – is still accessible via the Spark app, as well as Video Capture, which allows you to record high-quality video and audio, perfect for budding YouTubers. 

This ‘early bird’ offer sees $44 slashed off the miniature smart amp, bringing the price down to only $185! You also get a bonus crimson grille thrown in for free, so you can change the look of your new amp whenever you fancy. 

Powered by their award-winning Bias tone engine, you’ll never run out of sounds or inspiration, with over 10,000+ tones available, ranging from realistic amp models to perfect recreations of classic stompboxes. 

Now, if you fancy taking advantage of this early offer, you’ll want to be quick. As of writing this, 53900 people have currently signed up for pre-order notification, with 152 sold just minutes after the site went live. The 'super early bird' offer appears to have sold out already, which saw $50 off the purchase price. 

We anticipate the offers to evolve as specific deals sell out over the coming days, so be sure to check the Positive Grid site for up-to-date information on pricing.  

