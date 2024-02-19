5 epic Presidents’ Day sales for guitar players that you don’t want to miss today

If you missed out on a great deal over Cyber Weekend, or you still have some Christmas cash burning a hole in your pocket – and for that restraint we applaud you – the annual Presidents’ Day sales represent the next big opportunity to save significant sums off new guitar gear. Whether that’s another electric guitar for the collection, an extra pedal for your ‘board, or you want the best value possible on picks or strings, today is the day.

With all of the above in mind, we’ve hand-picked a few sales that you simply cannot miss for the biggest bargains online right now. For example, if you want to save $399 off an awesome Fender Player Plus Strat , a hearty $150 off the mighty Line 6 Helix Stomp XL , or 17% off Ernie Ball bulk buys , there are plenty of deals like this up for grabs today.

Now, we know that guitar players are a discerning bunch with their own tastes, so rather than us tell you specifically what to buy, we recommend that you take a browse around these sales while they’re still live to find the right gear for you.

1. Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: Save up to 35%

There's a lot on offer at GC for Presidents' Day, from stunning acoustic and electric guitars, to tube amps for gigging and a slew of effects. But it's not just guitar gear that's been discounted today. Every member of your band can get stuck into the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also up for grabs with money off.

2. Fender Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 50% off

With such a huge array of items on offer, it’s well worth a browse of the full sale to see if you can bag yourself a great deal in the Fender Presidents’ Day sale. There's a seriously good deal on a Player Strat, 50% off a sweet Wrangler guitar strap, and some heavy discounts on upgrade gear like a new Telecaster bridge pickup or a Stratocaster tremolo assembly. The sale will disappear at midnight, so you'd better move quickly if you want to get your hands on a great deal.

3. Musician’s Friend P-Day sale: Up to 40% off

With a huge range of gear from Gibson and Fender to Line 6 and Walrus Audio, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale one of the best opportunities to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear today. There’s also a huge selection of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

4. Sweetwater Content Creator sale: Up to 50% off

If 2024 is the year you up your content creation or streaming game, then Sweetwater has you covered. From mics and mixers to speakers and cameras, their lates sale is your opportunity to score big savings on trusted gear from the likes of GoPro, PreSonus and Shure.