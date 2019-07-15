Prime Day Lightning Deal: All You Need Is... These Beatles Guitar Straps

Prime Day 2019: Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the time-limited lightning deals are coming thick and fast. The brilliant news is that Amazon is lining up plenty of top deals for guitarists, and this one is particularly... fab.

If you're a guitarist and a Beatles fan, this is really going to appeal. Take your pick of seven official Fab-Four branded guitar straps and enjoy up to 62% off.

As with anything Beatle-related, these are going to be popular, so get your order in before they sell out or the deal expires at 7:45 PT on Monday.

D'Addario Yellow Submarine guitar strap and tin (Ringo)

Was, $29.99, now $22.79

This limited edition woven guitar strap is an homage to Ringo's illustrated look from the film in a collectable tin featuring art and characters from the movie.View Deal

D'Addario Yellow Submarine 50th Anniversary collectible guitar strap and tin (John): Was $29.99, now $22.79

Originally released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's most colorful album and movie, this woven strap is based on John's look in the film.

View Deal

White Album guitar strap: Was $27.14, now $22.69

Planet Waves honors the Beatles' legacy with a unique collection of guitar straps, featuring iconic album covers and timeless images, including this White Album edition.

View Deal

Another Sgt. Pepper's guitar strap: Was $57.20, now $25.09

... or you may prefer to go for this slightly more restrained tribute to the long player that launched a thousand concept albums.View Deal

Revolver artworked Beatles Vinyl Guitar Strap: $34.78

Iconic artwork from the 1966 Revolver album printed across the entire strap length make this a desirable addition to your Beatles strap collection.View Deal

Meet The Beatles guitar strap: Was $33.56, now $25.51

And to finish off, let's go back to the beginning (almost) with this strap-tacular tribute to the Fab Four's US-invading second album.View Deal