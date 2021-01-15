PRS launches all-new SE Custom 24-08, fresh SE Series colors and new Core Series pickups for 2021

NAMM 2021 may be cancelled, but for PRS it's business as usual. The guitar giant recently hosted its own Virtual Launch Party in the music trade show's wake, and now it's given details of its huge 2021 product lineup.

Among the new electric guitar announcements is the SE Custom 24-08 in Eriza Verde, a variation on PRS's popular SE Custom 24 with added pickup switching options for increased tonal control. Specifically, the guitar features two mini-toggle coil-tap switches that split either or both humbucking pickups into single coils.

More broadly, new colors have been made available on SE Series models, including a fresh Tobacco Sunburst finish on SE P20 parlor acoustic guitars and a new Faded Blue Wraparound Burst on the SE Kingfisher bass guitar. The SE Custom 24 is also now available in Black Gold Burst, Bonnie Pink and Faded Blue Burst.

Image 1 of 4 Black Gold Burst (Image credit: PRS) Image 2 of 4 Bonnie Pink (Image credit: PRS) Image 3 of 4 Faded Blue Burst (Image credit: PRS) Image 4 of 4 Faded Blue Wraparound Burst (Image credit: PRS)

Additionally, the SE Zach Myers signature model has received an aesthetic overhaul: it now comes in a Myers Blue finish, complete with a Myers Blue figured maple headstock veneer, vintage-style tuning pegs with black buttons and all-black pickup bobbins.

PRS Narrowfield pickups have also been re-introduced to the company's Core lineup for 2021, boasting all of PRS's latest design specifications, including a nitro topcoat and TCI technology.

They find their way into PRS's Studio and Special Semi-Hollow models: the former now features a Narrowfield/Narrowfield/humbucker layout – controlled via volume, push/pull tone and a five-way selector switch – while the latter sports a humbucker/Narrowfield/humbucker configuration with volume, tone and 5-way blade controls.

The company today also launched John Mayer's ultra-limited, luxuriously finished Lunar Ice Silver Sky, as well as an all-new signature model for Mark Lettieri, the Fiore.