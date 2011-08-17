Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere Music Video for "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie"

Red Hot Chili Peppers have just debuted the music video for their new single, "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie." You can watch it below.

As you know by now, the Chili Peppers are featured on the cover of the October 2011 issue of Guitar World (buy issue). You can check out in excerpt in our cover story, in which Flea talks about moving on without guitarist John Frusciante, at this location.

You may also want to check out this exclusive video interview with Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith talking about how Josh Klinghoffer came to replace Frusciante in the Chili Peppers.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their new album, I'm With You, on August 30.

