Robert Plant & The Band of Joy to Release Live DVD

UMG and Artists Den Entertainment have set a July 10 release date for a new DVD from Robert Plant & The Band of Joy.

Robert Plant & The Band of Joy: Live from the Artists Den, which features a rare performance at Nashville's historic War Memorial Auditorium, will be released as a 5.1 BluRay and DVD.

"Some years back I was propelled by chance, with little planning or expectation into an American way," said Plant in the DVD's liner notes, "with a lean and pull into a new direction ... voices and harmony, restraint and explosion, tight and loose, great joy in great company....in a blizzard in Nashville. My thanks to one and all for aiding and abetting this exciting bend in the road."

The release will feature performances of several Led Zeppelin classics, including "Black Dog," "Houses of the Holy" and "Ramble On."