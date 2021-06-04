Rolling Stones fans, get 45% off a Guitar Tricks annual sub plus 32 Stones song lessons

The online guitar lessons tsars at Guitar Tricks know what makes a good deal. Just a few weeks ago they were offering new subscribers a free acoustic guitar. Right now they’re offering something special for fans of Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Brian Jones and Mick Taylor – take out an annual subscription and you can get your hands on Guitar Tricks’ entire Rolling Stones song lessons catalogue, totalling 32 songs. Currently this will cost you just $99 , compared to the usual $179.

That’s a massive 45%/$80 saving. With Father’s Day coming up on June 20th, this could make the ideal gift for the guitarist in your life.

The comprehensive Stones lessons cover stone cold guitar classics including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, You Can't Always Get What You Want, Going To A Go-Go, Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Midnight Rambler, plus 26 other tunes.

Rolling Stones lessons + Guitar Tricks sub: Was $179, now $99

Access all the epic content Guitar Tricks has to offer, plus delve into full lessons showing you how to play 32 Rolling Stones classics, including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash and more.View Deal

Aside from the Rolling Stones lessons, this 1 year Guitar Tricks subscription also includes access to over 11,000 video lessons and tutorials, aimed at all levels of guitar player from beginner through to advanced. You’ll find comprehensive lesson plans that guide you through the learning journey. In addition to technique lessons, you’ll also find tips on achieving a better tone, guides to playing in different styles and more.

Also included in this package are 4 free gifts in the shape of the Song Builder’s Toolbox and Chord Theory Magic For Guitar packs, plus Rock and Blues jam track bundles featuring 60 ace backing tracks. This offer will remain live until 11:59PM PST on Wednesday, June 9th.