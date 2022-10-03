Watch pro-shot footage of Rush performing Working Man with Chad Smith at Taylor Hawkins tribute

Rush have shared pro-shot footage of their performance of Working Man at the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute show at LA’s Kia Forum.

The video was shared on the band’s social media channels and sees Red Hot Chili Peppers man Chad Smith filling in on drum duties. Smith was one of three musicians drafted into the drum seat for Rush's mini-set at the tribute concert, in the absence of the group’s legendary former drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020.

As the group note in the video post below, the show’s location has special significance for electric guitar player Alex Lifeson and bass guitar man Geddy Lee.

“For the first time since August 1, 2015, we returned to the stage at the LA Forum, scene of the very last performance with our lost brother Neil,” reads the band's accompanying statement.

“This time it was for the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute and sitting behind the throne were 3 wonderful human beings, who also happen to be spectacular drummers – Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Danny Carey. Talk about being spoiled… but the best, yet bittersweet part of this whole deal is that no one would have loved witnessing that more [than] Taylor himself.

“Rest In Peace Hawk, as we keep Alison, Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh Hawkins along with the entire Foos family in our thoughts.”

Rush were far from the only big-name guests on the bill for the Foo Fighters’ two spectacular Hawkins tribute shows.

Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron appeared alongside Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, and The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen for a pair of Soundgarden covers, while Wolfgang Van Halen played both the London and LA shows.

Elsewhere, Joe Walsh reformed his pre-Eagles outfit the James Gang especially for the event and Josh Homme and John Paul Jones teamed-up with Grohl to re-form their supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures.