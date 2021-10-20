Russian Circles' Brian Cook given brand-new bass by Electrical Guitar Company following gear theft

Russian Circles bassist Brian Cook has been gifted a new bass guitar by Electrical Guitar Company following the theft of the band's gear earlier this week.

A new post on the aluminum guitar builder's Instagram page shows the sleek new Series Two bass – similar to Cook's stolen bass model, though with block inlays rather than dots – alongside the caption: “Somehow the stars aligned on our end with available parts, so here's Brian's new bass.”

A post shared by electricalguitarcompany (@electricalguitarcompany) A photo posted by on

The list of gear stolen from the band earlier this week is massive, and includes electric guitars – like Cook's one-of-a-kind First Act baritone guitar with custom “bear” inlays – a selection of cabs, two Quilter Overdrive 202 guitar amps, a Moog Minitaur synth, as well as guitar pedals, microphones and drum hardware.

Following the theft, the band wrote in a statement on their website: “On the night/early morning of October 17, Russian Circles' U-Haul truck was broken into and robbed at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Chowchilla, CA, which is between Fresno and Modesto. Please be on the lookout and help us spread the word.”

When the band's gear was stolen prior to their October 18 show at the Oakland Arena in California with System of a Down and Korn, it threw into the question whether they would be able to perform their set. Luckily, California-based rockers Horseneck lent them gear so they wouldn't need to cancel.

“A huge thank you to Horseneck for coming to the rescue by loaning us a bass, guitars, cabinets, amps and drum hardware for last night's show,” Cook writes in a new Instagram post. “Y'all rule!”

As it stands, the band's remaining two shows with System of a Down and Korn will go ahead as scheduled.