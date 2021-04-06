Sammy Boller releases awe-inspiring new single Ritual Lights

Instrumental guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller has launched his brand-new single, Ritual Lights.

Written during the Hindu festival Diwali – otherwise known as the Festival of Lights – the Ritual Lights sees the Detroit-based shredder employ a selection of gorgeous two-handed-tapping clean lines and soaring wah-driven leads to awe-inspiring effect.

Watch the video for the track – in which Boller runs a Gibson Les Paul Axcess electric guitar through a Friedman BE100 amp – below.

Interestingly, the wah pedal Boller used for the track – a '70s model gifted to him by Detroit engineer and producer Al Sutton – stopped working after just one take of the guitar solo. Perhaps those searing leads fried its circuitry – who knows.

Ritual Lights is available now on all digital streaming platforms via Candyrat Records. It follows Boller's debut solo album Kingdom of the Sun.

In an interview with Guitar World back in September, Boller detailed what inspires him to make instrumental guitar music. “Over the past 10 years the guitar has become more popular than ever – at least online,” he said.

“Every time I’m on social media, I discover another great player, and a lot of them are doing the instrumental thing. It might not be as prominent in pop culture, but when you look at how big the Instagram gear community is, there’s no denying that it’s wildly popular.”