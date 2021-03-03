Sandberg adds new guitar models to its customizable "configurator" platform

Sandberg recently unveiled a new version of its flagship California Supreme bass as part of its 35th anniversary celebration. Now the German company is keeping the birthday festivities going with an updated design-your-own Sandberg “configurator” platform, with two new electric guitar designs – the California ST and California DC.

The configurator, now available in a more mobile-friendly format, features both bass and guitar creations.

The California ST guitar offers various options, including a choice of swamp ash, alder or mahogany body with a rarewood top and either a trio of single coils or two single coils and a humbucker at the bridge. The ST comes standard with a 25.5" scale, with a 27” baritone scale model is available as well.

The California DC, meanwhile, offers an alder body for the aged version and a swamp ash body for the matte-finished model. There’s also a Canadian hard rock maple neck and a pair of Sandberg single-coil pickups.

