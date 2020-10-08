Save 20% off the Positive Grid Spark 40 smart amp ahead of Prime Day

We don't like to use the word 'game-changer' too liberally here at Guitar World, but we can confidently apply it to the Positive Grid Spark 40 guitar amp. Not only is this 'smart practice amp' suitable for electric guitar, bass guitar and acoustic, but it's loaded with some mind-blowing, next-level tech to help you get the most out of your precious guitar time.

What's more, you can bag yourself a 20% discount on the Spark 40 right now thanks to Positive Grid's pre-Prime Day guitar deal.

To celebrate clocking up sales of over 100,000 amps since the Spark's launch at the NAMM Show earlier this year, Positive Grid has reduced the Spark from its usual price of $299 down to $269. But the discount doesn't stop there: by entering the code SPARK100K at the checkout, you'll bring the price down to just $242.10.

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now $242

Practice amps don't get any more powerful than this! With 40 amp models, 30 effects and a host of smart tech under the hood, you can be sure that you'll be making the most of your guitar practice time with the Spark. From jamming to backing tracks, to teaching you the chords to your favorite songs, or the 10,000-plus tone presets, you're not going to get bored quickly. The full-range sound reproduction means you can use it for bass and acoustic too! View Deal

About the Positive Grid Spark 40

While the Spark 40 functions brilliantly as a traditional standalone amp, with the amp models, effects and EQ all easily accessed via the traditional-style control panel, the real fun begins when you pair it with the free Spark app.

From here you can unlock the Spark 40's incredible smart functionality, including voice commands, Auto Chords - which figures out the chords from your music library or streamed tunes - and Smart Jam, which listens to the notes you're playing and creates a backing track in a style of your choice.

On top of this, the Spark app gives you access to over 10,000 tone presets, meaning that you can call-up any sound you like at the touch of a button.

Main features