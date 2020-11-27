Save 20% on all new guitar gear at ProAudioStar in this Black Friday extravaganza

The shopping event of the year has arrived, and – even better – we're here to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals.

Whatever you're looking to buy, it's worth checking whether ProAudioStar has it in stock, since the retail giant is offering 20% off all new gear storewide. From electric guitars to amps, pedalboards to accessories, you're bound to find something to expand your gear collection.

Save 20% on all new gear over at ProAudioStar

From electric guitars to amps, pedalboards to accessories, you can save a cool 20% on all new gear storewide in this early Black Friday deal over at ProAudioStar.View Deal

All you need to do is use the code BF20 at the checkout. You can also save 5% on open-box, used or B-stock gear using the code BF5.

So, head on over to ProAudioStar now to bag your next piece of gear!

It's worth noting that a few manufacturers aren't taking part in the promotion, so check the list of Excluded Manufacturers to avoid disappointment.

More great Black Friday sales live now