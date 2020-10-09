Save 20% on Morley's Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah pedal in this epic deal over at Musician's Friend

Amongst the bargain extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day, Musician's Friend has just launched Rocktober – a collection of enticing deals on a range of awesome gear.

One deal that caught our eye is Morley's Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah pedal, which you can now buy at a 20% discount. This means you can pick it up for only $116, rather than its original price of $145.

Wah is one of the most expressive pedals an electric guitar player can own, and is often seen as a must-have effect for any pedalboard.

Set to Steve Vai's precise specifications and named after his Alien Love Secrets album's opening track, the Bad Horsie 2 features a contour wah switch, which enables you to shape its tone using the wah frequency and level knobs.

It's also loaded with Morley's Clear-Tone buffer circuitry, which prevents signal loading, provides superior wah tonality, and drives long cables.

The Bad Horsie 2 also boasts LED indicators and an easy-access battery compartment for mains-free usage.

So act fast if you want to secure this fantastic signature wah for less – we don't expect it to be available at this price for long. For more information, head to Musician's Friend.

And of course, head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub for more great deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.