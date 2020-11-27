Save 50% on a Fender Play subscription, and save 10% on all Fender gear for the entire year, with this ridiculous Black Friday deal

Online guitar tuition platform Fender Play reported that its user base grew almost fivefold in April of this year – increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers. Of course, this could have been to do with the fact that the guitar giant was offering free lessons, but a growth of around 780,000 users is an impressive feat regardless, and speaks volumes about the quality of tuition available – tuition that can now be had at a whopping 50% discount.

What makes this Black Friday guitar deal from Fender all the more remarkable however, is that if you take Fender up on its Fender Play offer, you get 10% off all Fender gear for a year!

That's 10% off anything – all the company's acclaimed electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, amps, straps, you name it!

Save 50% on Fender Play, and 10% on Fender gear for a year!

Get access to an ever growing library of bite-sized, easily digestible guitar, bass and ukulele lessons tailored to players of all skill levels, and get 10% off all Fender gear for an entire year while you're at it!

For those unaware, Fender Play is a complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele that uses multi-genre, instructor-guided video lessons. Said videos are bite-sized and easily digestible, with the aim of allowing players of all skill levels to learn their favorite songs smoothly and quickly.

The platform's archive of video lessons is ever-growing, too, and caters to beginner, intermediate and advances players alike. You'll also find an array of jam tracks from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Sia, to name a mere few.

So what are you waiting for? Your guitar journey can begin – or continue – with Fender Play, and you can nab some amazing discounts on gear while you're at it!

